By Chris Kral

Texas A&M has recently revealed the newly renovated Kyle Field locker room which is part of a complete renovation of Kyle Field estimated to cost $450 million.

This isn’t your average run-of-the-mill locker room – no, sir. We’re in an age of bigger and better and Texas A&M went all out to make sure their football players were completely comfortable – you know, by offering all the creature comforts of home.

Here’s 6 ridiculous features of Kyle Field’s new locker room at Texas A&M:

1. A wall of TVs counting down to kickoff

Because who really knows what day it is anyway?

2. 8 TVs in the hydrotherapy pool area with ceiling-to-floor waterfalls.

Aggie Football has a new look going into the 2014 season tx.ag/FBWHOSNEXT #12thMan http://t.co/1ytYxwVKOf —

Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) July 31, 2014

Because how will they relax without an artificial waterfall?

3. TVs mounted inside the bathroom mirrors.

Oh, and there are flatscreen TVs inside the bathroom mirrors of the Aggies new locker room, too. http://t.co/XrdpsTplJP —

Sam Khan Jr. (@skhanjr) July 31, 2014

Because missing any second of tape would be detrimental, you guys.

4. Futuristic lockers.

So imposing.

5. Futuristic lockers with LED screens!

Video: Texas A&M's new locker room has 100 flat-screen TVs, a waterfall & barbershop! Watch > bit.ly/1s8W2U4 http://t.co/iYy9gaSkYK —

Athlete Locker (@AthleteLocker) August 01, 2014

Game changer.

6. Barbershop.

High and tight. Texas A&M's new locker room, complete with barber shop. http://t.co/pm4XSPHSjN —

The SEC Logo (@SEC_Logo) August 01, 2014

Keepin’ ’em high and tight!

I think we all know who to thank for this…

Check out the new locker room in all its glory here:

