6 Ridiculous Features Of Kyle Field’s New Locker Room At Texas A&M

August 1, 2014 2:54 PM
By Chris Kral

Texas A&M has recently revealed the newly renovated Kyle Field locker room which is part of a complete renovation of Kyle Field estimated to cost $450 million.

This isn’t your average run-of-the-mill locker room – no, sir. We’re in an age of bigger and better and Texas A&M went all out to make sure their football players were completely comfortable – you know, by offering all the creature comforts of home.

Here’s 6 ridiculous features of Kyle Field’s new locker room at Texas A&M:

1. A wall of TVs counting down to kickoff

Because who really knows what day it is anyway?

2. 8 TVs in the hydrotherapy pool area with ceiling-to-floor waterfalls.

Because how will they relax without an artificial waterfall?

3. TVs mounted inside the bathroom mirrors.

Because missing any second of tape would be detrimental, you guys.

4. Futuristic lockers.

So imposing.

5. Futuristic lockers with LED screens!

Game changer.

6. Barbershop.

Keepin’ ’em high and tight!

I think we all know who to thank for this…

Former Texas A&M and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel. (credit: Elsa/Getty Images)

Former Texas A&M and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel. (credit: Elsa/Getty Images)

Check out the new locker room in all its glory here:

