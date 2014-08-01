By Chris Kral
Texas A&M has recently revealed the newly renovated Kyle Field locker room which is part of a complete renovation of Kyle Field estimated to cost $450 million.
This isn’t your average run-of-the-mill locker room – no, sir. We’re in an age of bigger and better and Texas A&M went all out to make sure their football players were completely comfortable – you know, by offering all the creature comforts of home.
Here’s 6 ridiculous features of Kyle Field’s new locker room at Texas A&M:
1. A wall of TVs counting down to kickoff
Because who really knows what day it is anyway?
Take a look at the new football locker room on facebook tx.ag/14LRPA tx.ag/FBWHOSNEXT #12thMan http://t.co/Ny7C0k87cA—
Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) July 31, 2014
2. 8 TVs in the hydrotherapy pool area with ceiling-to-floor waterfalls.
Because how will they relax without an artificial waterfall?
Aggie Football has a new look going into the 2014 season tx.ag/FBWHOSNEXT #12thMan http://t.co/1ytYxwVKOf—
Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) July 31, 2014
3. TVs mounted inside the bathroom mirrors.
Because missing any second of tape would be detrimental, you guys.
Oh, and there are flatscreen TVs inside the bathroom mirrors of the Aggies new locker room, too. http://t.co/XrdpsTplJP—
Sam Khan Jr. (@skhanjr) July 31, 2014
4. Futuristic lockers.
So imposing.
Texas A&M locker room looks fresh, thanks to @populous for the great work tx.ag/FBWHOSNEXT #12thMan http://t.co/Lg5BUPliE9—
Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) July 31, 2014
5. Futuristic lockers with LED screens!
Game changer.
Video: Texas A&M's new locker room has 100 flat-screen TVs, a waterfall & barbershop! Watch > bit.ly/1s8W2U4 http://t.co/iYy9gaSkYK—
Athlete Locker (@AthleteLocker) August 01, 2014
6. Barbershop.
Keepin’ ’em high and tight!
High and tight. Texas A&M's new locker room, complete with barber shop. http://t.co/pm4XSPHSjN—
The SEC Logo (@SEC_Logo) August 01, 2014
I think we all know who to thank for this…
Check out the new locker room in all its glory here:
