‘Survivor’ Premiere and ‘Big Brother’ Finale To Each Feature 90-Minute Episodes

CBS announced this week ‘Premiere Week Wednesday’ will feature an all-reality lineup showcasing two of their most successful reality franchises. Both will feature special 90-minute editions, first up is the season premiere of ‘Survivor’ followed by the summer finale of ‘Big Brother’ on Wednesday, September 24th.

The 29th edition of ‘Survivor,’ hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst, will be broadcast from San Juan del Sur in Nicaragua, themed “Blood vs. Water,” will feature a cast of all-new contestants completing against a loved one. Last season saw Tyson Apostol walk away with the $1 million prize on the first edition of “Blood vs. Water.”

Following the premiere of ‘Survivor,’ the winner of ‘Big Brother‘ will be revealed during a live extending season finale (delayed for West Coast), hosted by Julie Chen.

Also announced, the season finale of ‘Extant,’ this summers most-watch new series, on Wednesday, September 17th at 10pm.

