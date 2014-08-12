11 Funny Reactions On Twitter After The PGA Championship Delays ‘Big Brother’

by @TaraLipinsky

It was a PGA Championship for the record books. Torrential rain delayed the final round for hours threatening completion, while Rory McIlroy pulled through in the back nine and was not only able to finish but fought off the top three players because Rickie Fowler and Phil Mickelson allowed him to play through because of darkness. A foursome on the final hole of a major, unheard of!

It was as dramatic and wild as a tournament gets and certainly the most exciting finish this season. However, it just wasn’t enough for Big Brother fans whose Sunday episode was delayed two hours along with the tournament. Now, I am a rabid Big Brother Fan – but I also adore golf and that ending made it worth the wait.

For a bunch of folks who are spending their summer watching a group of people sitting around a house, they have very little patience and they took to Twitter to complain. Or in Big Brother speak… the fans would definitely Put Rickie Fowler and Rory McIlroy “on the block.”

How lucky am I to work for a network with two dramatic shows with a major fan base vying for time?

Here are the top nine Big Brother Fan reactions from the rain delay.

1. Golf cutting into my big brother time has me sitting here like #BB16 #CBS #whowatchesgolfanymore http://t.co/XTYNHweItQ —

DshahnaMarieB (@ShahnaMarie) August 11, 2014

2. when Big Brother still isn't on after 40 minutes of golf #BB16 http://t.co/jrmwuKkBNW —

Jillian (@baJILLIANbucks) August 11, 2014

3. Please cast your vote to evict. "I vote to evict PGA golf from the CBS lineup." #BigBrother #BB16 —

Geneva Guadalupe (@peaceloveGen) August 11, 2014

4. I complain about #BB16 being boring; CBS is airing golf instead of Big Brother. Oh, universe, such a sense of humor! —

Andy Dehnart (@realityblurred) August 11, 2014

5. Instead of Big Brother we are having to endure this.. #BB16 http://t.co/EqGfCD7Dmh —

Big Brother Buzz ™ (@BigBrotherBuzz) August 11, 2014

6. .@EvelDick And here I was thinking if there was ever a season of Big Brother that needed Preempting by Golf, it's this one!! —

Zingbot 3000 (@Zingbot_3000) August 11, 2014

7. golf is running over time on TV so big brother is starting late tonight. I don't need this kind of negativity in my life —

b (@briannaxcx) August 11, 2014

8. @nick6489 I watched it because it recorded instead of Big Brother lol! I'm glad it did cuz that was amazing to watch.. Golf is just so crazy —

Üñíçørñ Blá©khâwk (@BluntChick) August 12, 2014

9. Big Brother is delayed cause of golf, but in other news Zachary looks really cute in live feeds right now! #bb16 http://t.co/Mtse93Ypq2 —

#TeamZacharyRance (@swagrance) August 11, 2014

10. Me watching golf waiting for big brother http://t.co/8gcF333Nen —

Ernesto Ponce (@Ernesto5P) August 11, 2014