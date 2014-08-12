Fans Of Robin Williams Pay Respects At ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ House In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Ever since news of Robin Williams’ passing on Monday, fans of the late actor and comedian are paying their respects at the San Francisco home where the movie “Mrs. Doubtfire” was set. The home is now owned by a San Francisco plastic surgeon.
Hundreds of people have dropped off notes and flowers at the home on Broadway and Steiner Street since news broke of Williams’ death.
COMPLETE COVERAGE:
- Link Between Humor, Grief Raises Awareness Of Depression Following Williams’ Death
- Bay Area Comedians Remember Williams
- Tiburon Neighbors Mourn Loss Of Robin Williams
- Social Media Explodes With Tributes To Robin Williams, Dead Of A Suspected Suicide At 63
- Share Your Thoughts On Williams’ Life on Facebook.
In the movie, Williams plays a man who wants to stay close to his family, so he pretends to be a female nanny.
The man who owns the home has more ties to Mrs. Doubtfire than anyone can imagine. Dr. Douglas Ousterhout is a plastic surgeon who specializes in transforming transgender men and women. “I make boys faces into girl’s faces in the transgender world.” Ousterhout said.
Ousterhout literally wrote the book on his craft. So in 1997, when he was looking for a house, he found that the home was on the market.
“So that’s a natural sort of thing. How he portrayed Mrs. Doubtfire,” he said.
While he has seen much of the movie, Ousterhout said he has never sat down and watched Mrs. Doubtfire from start to finish.
The doctor said he plans to keep the tributes up for the actor and comedian for a while.
Ousterhout, 79, is retiring from his practice this week.
One Comment