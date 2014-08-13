Jump on Tomorrow: Farewell To Candlestick, Nurses Strike, South Bay Mosquito Fogging

(KPIX / KBCW NIGHTBEAT) — On Thursday, Paul McCartney takes the stage in the farewell to Candlestick Park.

Nearly 50,000 people are going to jam into The ‘Stick for the last public event at the stadium, a concert by Sir Paul. Candlestick was where The Beatles had their last ever public concert in 1966.

Thursday’s show is sold out and is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

Making space for the Warriors in San Francisco: The team plans to meet with people in the city’s Mission Bay neighborhood about its plans to build a new arena there. The meeting is set to take place at the Mission Creek Senior Center at 5 p.m.

The Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus are bringing their show to the Oracle Arena. The show starts Thursday at 7:30 p.m. You may see protesters, as animal rights activists have shown up at recent shows in other cities.

You may see picket signs in front of three local hospitals. Nurses at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa and Sutter Tracy Community Hospital are going on strike for one day on Thursday. Meanwhile, nurses at Watsonville Community Hospital are walking off the job for three days. At issue: staffing levels and patient care.

More mosquito fogging in the South Bay. The Santa Clara County Vector Control District will conduct fogging by Thrush and Wren Drives starting at 11 p.m. Thursday. Some mosquitoes in San Jose and Santa Clara have recently tested positive for West Nile Virus.

And, teenagers in San Francisco are gaining experience in a booming industry. Teens interested in a career in construction are going to learn the basics at the San Francisco Shipyard at noon.