Roberta’s Famous California Fish Tacos

(CBS SF) – You haven’t lived until you tried Roberta Gonzales’ famous California Fish Tacos. All over social media, people in the know, talk about how amazing Roberta’s Fish Tacos are. Everyone wants to know what goes in to the making of her tasty tacos!

Just our luck, Roberta was kind enough to divulge her recipe to prepare her fish tacos. Enjoy some of these during your next 49ers game or practically, anytime!

Ingredients:

2 swordfish fillets (or fish or your choice, I also enjoy sea bass!)

1 dozen corn tortillas

2 medium tomatoes, diced

1 yellow onion, diced

4 avocados, peeled and diced

3 lemons

1 cup “light” sour cream

1 jar tarter sauce

1 cup white wine or vermouth (dry)

1 bottle teriyaki marinade

1 bottle mesquite sauce, optional for broiling

2 garlic cloves

6 jalepenos (depending if you want to add spice, also for garnish)

Salsa

Salt and Pepper

Canola Oil

Cilantro

Swordfish:

To marinade, combine white wine, teriyaki marinade and mesquite sauce. Pierce fish with a fork, squeeze lemon juice over and place in the prepared marinade. Add basil. Drizzle with pepper, may add salt. Sea salt preferred.

Marinade for 24 hours, turning over and reapply lemon juice after 1 hours (or whenever you think about it).

Grill fish over mesquite coals, turning and basting with marine until cooked (about 8-10 minutes total time). Remember that fish has a tendency to continue to cook once removed from fire.

If you would rather broil fish, follow same procedure for about 20 minutes.

When fish is done, break up into bite size pieces.

Guacamole:

Crush/dice garlic cloves and add to avocado. Sprinkle avocado with lemon, sea salt and pepper to taste. If you like spice, throw in some fresh diced jalepenos or salsa!

Taco Shells:

Warm corn tortillas on flat skillet turning over a couple times and serve as “soft tacos” Buy the “already constructed taco shells” Heat skillet with canola oil. Using “tongs” and flat spatula, dip one side of tortilla in the oil and press down with spatula. Let it become “somewhat hard” while folding other half of tortilla with tongs. When you have desired texture, switch the tortilla around, putting the “uncooked” half of tortilla in the oil. When done, place taco shell with the open end standing on paper towel, so oil may drain and shell hardens.

Assembly:

While fish is cooking (or you may do this ahead of time) prepare taco shells. You can prepare three different ways.

Fill taco shells with fish, squirt of lemon on fish, tarter sauce, diced tomatoes, onions and a dab of guacamole and sour cream. Garnish with lemon slice, cilantro and fresh jalepenos.

Quench thirst with ice-cold cerveza or margarita!