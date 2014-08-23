Man Killed In Backstage Shooting After Wiz Khalifa Concert At Shoreline Amphiteatre

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — A 38-year-old man has died as a result of injuries suffered during a shooting after a Wiz Khalifa concert at Mountain View’s Shoreline Amphitheatre on Friday night, police spokeswoman said.

Police are trying to identify the suspect of the shooting, who is described as a black man in his 20s with short hair, standing between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall, Mountain View police spokeswoman Shino Tanaka said.

At the time of the shooting, the suspect was wearing a black top with perhaps white pants along with a red baseball cap, Tanaka said.

The weapon fired during the shooting was described as a black pistol with a large magazine, according to Mountain View police.

Police received multiple calls around 11:05 p.m. reporting shots fired at the popular amphitheater located at 1 Amphitheatre Parkway following the rap concert. Outside agencies also responded to Shoreline Amphitheatre.

Officers said one victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced deceased.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Police are looking for any witnesses who may have information leading to the arrest of any suspects involved in the shooting, Tanaka said.

Anyone with video footage, photos, or similar evidence of the shooting, or of the backstage area leading up to the shooting, is asked to contact police at (650) 903-6395.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.



