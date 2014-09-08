San Francisco & Oakland Top Movoto’s List Of Snobbiest Cities In America

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Real estate blog site Movoto reports San Francisco ranks number #1 on their top 10 list of snobbiest big cities in America.

“No surprise here,” according to Movoto. “This most expensive city in the nation is simply dripping with snobbery (you just have to look through your Google Glass to see it!).”

Oakland lands number #5 on the list. “Just because this city happens to be on the other side of the Bay doesn’t mean it’s not snobby and hella expensive with a median home price of $528,600,” says Movoto.

In July, Palo Alto topped Movoto’s list of “Snobbiest Small Cities In America” with San Rafael and Walnut Creek wrapping up the top five.

The study’s methodology is categorized with a particular criteria set based on the largest cities in the United States according to the 2010 Census. The criteria include:

Median home price (the higher the better)

Median household income (the higher the better)

Percent of population with a college degree (the higher the better)

Private schools per capita (the more the better)

Performing arts per capita (the more the better)

Art galleries per capita (the more the better)

Fast food restaurants per capita (the fewer the better)

San Francisco ranked the highest because of the median home price was at $785,200. The city also ranked number #1 for the number of art galleries per capita and due to being a “unfriendly fast food city.”

Despite its $528,600 median home price, Oakland still ranked seventh most expensive big city in the country. Oakland also ranked 15th with the most art galleries per capita.

Here are Movoto’s top 5 snobbiest big cities in America:

San Francisco, CA Washington, D.C. Seattle, WA Scottsdale, AZ Oakland, CA

Read the full list and commentary at Movoto.com.