Alameda’s Island High School Briefly Locked Down; Police Respond To Reports Of Weapon

ALAMEDA (CBS SF)_ A lockdown was lifted at an Alameda high school Tuesday afternoon after police could not find a reported threat.
Police said at about 12:45 p.m. that Island High School at 1900 Third St. was on lockdown because of reports of a weapon on campus.
Officers responded there and checked the school but could not find any evidence of the threat, police said shortly after 2 p.m.
School was back in session by the afternoon. Police continued to investigate the incident.
