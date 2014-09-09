Alameda’s Island High School Briefly Locked Down; Police Respond To Reports Of Weapon

September 9, 2014 1:07 PM
Filed Under: Alameda, High school, Lockdown, Police, Weapon

ALAMEDA (CBS SF)_ A lockdown was lifted at an Alameda high school Tuesday afternoon after police could not find a reported threat.

Police said at about 12:45 p.m. that Island High School at 1900 Third St. was on lockdown because of reports of a weapon on campus.

Officers responded there and checked the school but could not find any evidence of the threat, police said shortly after 2 p.m.

School was back in session by the afternoon. Police continued to investigate the incident.

© Copyright 2014 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

One Comment

  1. aestrada88 says:
    May 9, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    Greetings!

    Just take a look at that stuff! Is it what you were looking for? Check it out http://naoko.faerierose.com

    Warmest regards, addydoesit

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch