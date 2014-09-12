What Was That Strange Streak Of Light In The Bay Area Sky Friday Morning?

CONCORD (CBS SF) — People across the Bay Area reported seeing a streak of light shoot across the sky Friday around 6 a.m.

Claycord.com said about 30 residents saw a white light with fog or smoke billowing out.

“I am used to seeing planes early in the morning with lights, but this was different,” said one bystander. “This had something coming out of it, it wasn’t just the light. I could see it spraying something.”

Mosquito fogging in Contra Costa County isn’t done by air, but by truck, and there were no plans to fog for mosquitoes in the area.

The light was also spotted by Barry Formslag of Novato.

“About 6 a.m. this morning, I came out, I was walking down the driveway and I looked up at the sky and saw this little orange ball – above the Redwood trees,” Formslag told KPIX 5.

The phenomenon was also reported in Nevada and Oregon.

KPIX 5 went to Bing Quock of the Morrison Planetarium at the California Academy of Sciences. “Looking at the website of the American Meteor Society, it looks like there are several reports of a large bright object falling through the sky,” he said. “It’s rather unusual in that this one had a rather large tail following behind it.”

When asked if it’s related to the upcoming solar storm, Quock said, “There’s probably no relation between the two.”

Gerald McKeegan of the Chabot Space and Science Center in Oakland also offered up his conclusions. “We’re thinking maybe it was either a piece of space junk that has fallen out of orbit and into our atmosphere or it might have been some kind of a missile test launch,” McKeegan said.

The U.S. Air Force said that there was no missile launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base in Central California on Friday morning.

Read more witness reports from Claycord.com, and let us know if you saw any strange lights on our Facebook Page.

MORE: Strong Solar Storm Heading To Earth; May Cause Disturbances In Satellite, Radio Transmissions