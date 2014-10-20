Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Being Struck By A Car In San Francisco’s Richmond District

SAN FRANCISCO’S (KCBS) — Police are investigating a collision in which a man was critically injured after being struck by a car Monday morning in San Francisco’s Richmond District.
The collision happened 10th Avenue and Geary Boulevard at about 6 a.m. when a woman driving a car struck an elderly male pedestrian, police said.
The man was transported the hospital with critical injuries.
By 6:45 a.m. police reopened eastbound lanes of Geary Boulevard and were still talking with the driver of the car.
One Comment
