Coalition Of Parents Shocked To Discover Planned Parenthood Teaching Sex Ed At East Bay Schools

LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) — A coalition of high school parents in the East Bay said they were shocked and upset to find out Planned Parenthood was teaching sex education classes to their children.

“I feel outraged. I feel sad, and I’m worried for the future of these kids,” parent Camille Giglio told KPIX 5.

Giglio, parent of an Acalanes Union High School District student, is a spokeswoman for the newly-formed NOISE (No to Irresponsible Sex Education) Coalition.

She wants Planned Parenthood out of the high schools, not because of what they’re teaching, but what she fears they’re selling.

“Planned Parenthood is a business. It’s a business that sells sex. It’s a way to get clientele and to sexualize young people and turn them into lifelong clients,” Giglio said.

The district has partnered with Planned Parenthood for the past decade, and the superintendent says sex education is not about politics.

“Abstinence is emphasized and given value,” Superintendent John Nickerson said.

The district includes Acalanes, Las Lomas, Miramonte and Campolindo High Schools.

Students at Acalanes High School didn’t seem concerned.

“I never felt Planned Parenthood was promoting their own services or encouraging us to have sex,” Acalanes student Megan Yee said.