Construction Of San Francisco’s Transbay Transit Center Reaches Above Ground For The First Time

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS)— San Francisco’s Transbay Transit Center reached a milestone this week when construction came above ground for the first time.

Hardhats and dignitaries gathered on Howard Street to marvel at a very big beam, or more accurately a 60-foot steel column, which will be going up to start the center’s structural steel assembly.

“I’m thrilled. I’m excited. I can’t be more proud of reaching this milestone today,” said Maria Ayerdi Kaplan, executive director of the Transbay Joints Powers Authority.

She explained this is the first time since the project began that the public will be able witness the work in progress.