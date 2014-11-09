Wrong-Way Driver Arrested For Bay Bridge Crash That Stalled Traffic For Hours

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 32-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI in a four-car collision on the Bay Bridge on Saturday night that left three others injured, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officers responded to reports of a wrong-way driver traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate Highway 80 on the bridge around 8:30 p.m., CHP officials said.

Vacaville resident Karrie Lyn Morgan was the driver who allegedly entered the freeway from the toll plaza, collided head-on with a vehicle and sideswiped two other cars, according to the CHP.

Morgan and three others were transported to San Francisco General Hospital for treatment, CHP Officer Daniel Hill said.

Morgan and two others suffered minor injuries and one suffered major injuries, CHP officials said.

All eastbound lanes were closed for about 15 minutes for emergency crews to access the crash site and two lanes were reopened to traffic before the scene was reopened around 10:15 p.m.

Once Morgan was medically cleared at the hospital, she was booked into San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of certain drugs, driving under the influence of drugs that causes injury to another and being an unlicensed driver, CHP officials said.

