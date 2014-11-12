California DMV Expanding Hours To Meet Demand For Immigrants Seeking Driver’s Licenses

SACRAMENTO (CBS / AP) — California’s Department of Motor Vehicles is expanding office hours as it prepares to issue an expected 1.4 million licenses to people in the country illegally.
The DMV announced Wednesday that it will expand Saturday hours at up to 60 field offices as of Jan. 3 — a day after Assembly Bill 60 takes effect. The extra time is set aside for appointments by people seeking their first California driver’s license.
Those seeking new licenses also will be able to scheduled DMV appointments 90 days in advance—double the current time period.
AB60 — signed by Gov. Jerry Brown last year—allows people in the country illegally to obtain driver’s licenses by submitting identification from their home countries. The DMV expects to issue an additional 1.4 million licenses in the first three years of the measure.
