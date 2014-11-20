Bay Area Man’s Organization Aims To Arm Citizen Protesters With Cameras To Film Cops In Wake Of Ferguson

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — The country watched as Ferguson made headlines with residents rioting against law enforcement, and in the wake of that a Bay Area man’s foundation is helping arm citizens with cameras.
Jacob Crawford started “We Cop Watch” last year to make sure cameras are pointed back at police to keep them in line.
“When I started cop watching in 2000, we didn’t have YouTube, or camera phones, and people didn’t have video cameras,” Crawford told KPIX 5.
“We Cop Watch” started handing out body cameras to people, but now they are working on developing wireless cameras so they can transmit to a safe source like a cell phone.
The organization is raising money so they can put those cameras in the hands of people in places like Ferguson where police-neighbor tension is high.
“Police are less inclined to hurt people when they’re being videotaped, and when they’re being watched. But, if anything does happen, we get the documentation,” Crawford said.
Asked if the cameras could hold protesters who behave badly accountable for their actions, Crawford says, “I am there to make sure the police act in accordance with the law, so as far as protesters and everything, I don’t work for the police. I work for the public.”
