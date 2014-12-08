Brawl Between 49ers, Raiders Fans Caught On Camera During Battle Of The Bay In Oakland

December 8, 2014 3:05 PM
Filed Under: 49ers, Arrest, Assault, Battle Of The Bay, Brawl, Fans, Fight, Oakland, Raiders, San Francisco, Security

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A brawl between fans was caught on camera during Sunday’s Battle of the Bay game in Oakland.

The video posted to YouTube begins with a 49er fan being knocked to the ground and surrounded by Raider fans.  As the man got to his feet a verbal argument continued, and another Raider fan exchanged punches with the 49er fan before the brawl is broken up.

Officers arrested the 49er fan before the video ends.  Security was boosted for the heated rivalry match, and at least twenty fans were arrested during Sunday’s event.

The full video can be seen below (WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE)

In San Jose, a man who was shot outside a bar was fighting for his life after an apparent dispute between 49ers and Raiders fans.

Brawls between 49ers and Raiders fans are nothing new.  The city of Oakland settled a federal civil rights lawsuit after a fans arm was broken by police during a melee between fans.

