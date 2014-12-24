Filmmaker’s Drone Captures Holiday Spirit In San Francisco’s Nob Hill Neighborhood

December 24, 2014 2:48 PM
Drone footage captures the inside of the Fairmont Hotel on San Francisco's Nob Hill. (Courtesy: Beto Lopez)
Drone footage captures the inside of the Fairmont Hotel on San Francisco's Nob Hill. (Courtesy: Beto Lopez)
Drone footage captures the inside of the Fairmont Hotel on San Francisco's Nob Hill. (Courtesy: Beto Lopez)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco filmmaker captured the feel of the holidays in Nob Hill with the help of an aerial drone.

Beto Lopez’s “Nob Hill Lights” video shows a bird’s eye view inside and out of Grace Cathedral, the Fairmont Hotel and its famous gingerbread house, and beautiful shots of the city’s skyline.

Lopez made the video after he was contacted by Nob Hill Now, a non-profit that provides community access to entertainment in San Francisco.

The FAA recently launched a campaign urging new drone users to fly safely this holiday season.  According to Lopez, all of his footage was shot under the 400-foot ceiling as required.

More information on flying drones is available at KnowBeforeYouFly.com.

