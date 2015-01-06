Internet Archive Adds ‘Oregon Trail,’ ‘Boulder Dash’ And 2,384 Other MS-DOS Games Online To Play For Free

SAN FRANCISCO(CBS SF) — Children of the ’90s who loved playing games like “The Oregon Trail” or “Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego,” have reason to rejoice. San Francisco-based Internet Archive, a nonprofit library dedicated to open information, released these games and over 2,300 others to play for free in almost any browser.

It’s part Console Living Room, Archive’s project for preserving classic games from over a dozen different video game consoles. This latest addition to the library can be played using Archive’s browser-based emulator. Since it’s still in beta, it’s likely you’ll encounter some bugs along the way.

Here’s a look at some of the most popular games:

Oregon Trail

Travel west to Oregon in a covered wagon with other pioneers as you make decisions in when to rest, how much food to eat and what stock to buy in this game of strategy.

Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego?

As a red-hatted Carmen Sandiego, you can sign up for a case, travel between locations questioning witnesses, make arrests then head back for a new assignment at ACME headquarters in San Francisco.

Boulder Dash

As Rockford, you must dig through monster-infested caves in search of diamonds while avoiding dangerous creatures and falling rocks.



Duke Nukem 3D

A first-person shooter game featuring a musuclar man with lots of great one liners.

Archive also created “The Internet Arcade,” a library of arcade video games from the 1970s through the 1990s featuring Atari and Sega Genesis games like “Paperboy” and “Sonic the Hedgehog,” which can also be played for free.