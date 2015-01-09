13-Year-Old Concord Boy Recovering After Being Shot At, Stabbed When 2 Men Ask If He’s In A Gang

CONCORD (KCBS)_ A 13-year old Concord boy is hospitalized in stable condition after he was stabbed several times when two men pulled up in a car where the boy and a friend were walking and demanded to know if he was in a gang.
Police said the incident happened at about 10 p.m. Wednesday night on Grant Street near Knoll Drive.
According to police the two men fired several shots at the boy without hitting him before taking out a knife and stabbing him.
Investigators say the incident may be related to other recent aggravated assaults in the area.
One Comment
Hey friend,
I’ve got an extremely nice thing about it for you, you will be simply astonished) Please read it here http://www.eveschoicekells.com/turn.php?UE9jb21tZW50K2Uzdm9mcTRtNjRidzl5Y25saDY4ZDg5X2RAY29tbWVudC53b3JkcHJlc3MuY29t
Cheers, Johnathan Patel