More Than 250 Animals Found New Homes With Help Of Macy’s Union Square Display

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than 250 animals found homes this holiday season through The San Francisco SPCA’s annual Holiday Windows event at Macy’s Union Square in San Francisco, SPCA officials have announced.
Adoptable cats and dogs were in Macy’s Holiday Windows in Union Square from November 21 to January 4, according to the group’s website.
The dogs and cats in the windows changed daily and by January 4 267 animals had homes.
In the last nine years, the program has helped the SPCA raise more than $400,000 and find homes for more than 2,300 animals.
The San Francisco SPCA’s staff raised more than $90,000 in this year’s event. The money will go towards the SPCA’s year-round programs and services, said SPCA spokeswoman Krista Maloney.
- Heat Wave Leaves Cow Carcasses Piled Up in Central Valley
- Clayton Woman Spots Bobcat Eating Squirrel In Backyard
- CHP Officers Name Stray Kitten Trapped In Middle Of Golden Gate ‘Bridges’
- Huge, Homely Mastiff Named Martha Wins World’s Ugliest Dog Contest in Petaluma
- Wild Bucks’ Tennessee Slap Fight Caught On Camera
- Nearly 1,000 Animals Rescued From Hot Truck In Fresno
© Copyright 2015 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
One Comment
Hi!
Have you already read that new book? It’s my favorite, you can find it here http://star-wars-marketing.com/celebrate.php?b5b4
Warmly, addydoesit