More Than 250 Animals Found New Homes With Help Of Macy’s Union Square Display

January 11, 2015 3:04 PM
Filed Under: Display, Homed, Macy's, Pets, San Francisco, SPCA, Union Square

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than 250 animals found homes this holiday season through The San Francisco SPCA’s annual Holiday Windows event at Macy’s Union Square in San Francisco, SPCA officials have announced.

Adoptable cats and dogs were in Macy’s Holiday Windows in Union Square from November 21 to January 4, according to the group’s website.

The dogs and cats in the windows changed daily and by January 4 267 animals had homes.

In the last nine years, the program has helped the SPCA raise more than $400,000 and find homes for more than 2,300 animals.

The San Francisco SPCA’s staff raised more than $90,000 in this year’s event. The money will go towards the SPCA’s year-round programs and services, said SPCA spokeswoman Krista Maloney.

© Copyright 2015 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

One Comment

  1. aestrada88 says:
    July 3, 2017 at 3:20 am

    Hi!

    Have you already read that new book? It’s my favorite, you can find it here http://star-wars-marketing.com/celebrate.php?b5b4

    Warmly, addydoesit

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch