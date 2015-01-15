4th Grader, His Nanny Narrowly Escape Burlingame Caltrain Crash After Car Gets Stuck On Tracks

BURLINGAME (CBS SF) — A 4th grader and his nanny narrowly escaped injury when a Caltrain hit their car after it became stuck on the tracks in Burlingame.
Leo Alexander and his nanny were crossing the tracks in Burlingame when something went wrong.
“We kinda came onto the tracks and missed our target of turning by a few meters,” Leo told KPIX 5.
Leo knew right away that they were in a dangerous situation. “At first I thought I was just imagining things, but I thought, I need to get out. I need to get out right now or else I’m going to die.”
Minutes later, Leo and his nanny had made it safely to the platform when aptly numbered Caltrain 911 slammed into the Hyundai.
The car ended up nearly a quarter of a mile down the tracks, with its trunk smashed into the back seat where Leo would have been sitting.
