Warriors Unveil 1st-Ever Chinese New Year Alternate Uniform

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Golden State Warriors have unveiled a Chinese New Year alternate uniform as a nod to the ever-increasing popularity of the NBA in China.

Both the Warriors and the Houston Rockets unveiled Chinese New Year themed uniforms Monday, making them the first two teams in the NBA to debut a uniform with Chinese characters.

The Warriors uniform has slate as its primary color, just as their current alternate uniforms worn on Saturdays, with red and yellow trim representing Chinese heritage. The front of the uniform reads ‘Warriors’ in Chinese and an icon of a goat on the sleeve and waistline, representing the Year of the Goat in the Chinese calendar.

The NBA says its largest international fan base comes from China. In a statement issued by the team, President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts said, “We have been working with the NBA for two years now on our Chinese New Year uniforms to recognize the tremendous fan base that our Asian community represents … We are proud that we are going to be one of two teams in the NBA to debut a Chinese New Year themed uniform as a way to thank our fans here in the Bay Area and abroad in China.”

Warriors players Harrison Barnes and Draymond Green modeled the new uniforms Monday at an event at the Betty Ong Rec Center in San Francisco’s Chinatown.

Joined @warriors, community to unveil Chinese New Year jersey & celebrate all our diverse #SF communities #DubNation pic.twitter.com/wJpkP17dsv — Edwin Lee (@mayoredlee) January 27, 2015

The team will debut the uniforms on February 20 at Oracle Arena to kick off the Chinese New Year celebration. Golden State will also wear the uniforms February 24 at Washington, on March 2 in Brooklyn, and on March 4 again at Oracle Arena against Milwaukee.