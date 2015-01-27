Marshawn Lynch Repeats ‘Just Here So I Don’t Get Fined’ 29 Times At Super Bowl Media Day

GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS SF) — Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, who has been fined for avoiding the NFL’s press availability requirements, fulfilled his commitment at the Super Bowl media day Tuesday by repeating the same answer to the throng of reporters at his podium.

ESPN reported the league had threatened the Oakland native with a $500,000 fine if he did not appear for his time slot at media day.

On Tuesday, Lynch strode to the podium with his name as about 200 reporters waited, and announced he would give the same answer to any question asked of him.

Lynch repeated “I’m just here so I don’t get fined,” to 29 different questions – sometimes with a slight variation – over the course of about five minutes. He then announced, “time,” stood up and walked away.

Lynch normally shuns reporters despite the requirement in NFL contracts that players make themselves available to members of the media. He was fined $100,000 for skipping media requirements in 2014, and in other instances he has answered reporter questions by repeating the same phrase, such as “thank you for asking.”