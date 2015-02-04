Rapidly Rising Mercury Levels In Yellowfin Tuna Revealed

February 4, 2015 6:40 PM By Susan Leigh Taylor
Filed Under: Ahi, Ahi Tuna, Environment, Fish, Food, Mercury, Paul Drevnick, Tuna, University of Michigan, University of Michigan School of Natural Resources and Environment, Yellowfin, Yellowfin Tuna

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) — Yellowfin tuna, marketed as Ahi, is already on the Natural Resources Defense Council’s list as a high-mercury fish that should be eaten sparingly or avoided altogether. But results from a new study reveals those mercury levels have been rising by nearly 4 percent annually over a ten-year period.

Researchers at the University of Michigan School of Natural Resources and Environment found annual increases of at least 3.8 percent between 1998 and 2008.

Mercury poisoning in humans can cause brain, kidney and lung damage.

While mercury can come from a natural source like volcanic eruptions; it also be released into the atmosphere by the burning of fossil fuels.

“It can travel all around the globe and be deposited, for example, near Hawaii, where there are yellowfin tuna,” Paul Drevnick, one of the authors of the study told KCBS.

LISTEN TO ENTIRE INTERVIEW:

He said scientists studying waters in the Pacific predicted that mercury concentrations in the water would increase at the same rates that are being seen in the tuna.

“It’s possibly related to the rapid industrialization of East Asia,” Drevnick said.

A Harvard researcher predicts that if emissions continue at their current rate, mercury levels in ocean waters will double between 1995 and 2050.

Efforts to tackle the problems involve the United Nation’s Minamata Convention which is about controlling mercury at the source.

More from Susan Leigh Taylor
Comments

One Comment

  1. aestrada88 says:
    July 3, 2017 at 3:19 am

    Hi,

    I’d like to announce you that me and my family are moving, you may find more information here http://www.enjoyvapour.com/playoff.php?d7d6

    addydoesit

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch