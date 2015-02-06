Uber To Offer ‘Panic Button’ To Improve Safety For Riders In India

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS/AP) – Uber says it’s introducing two new safety features for riders in India in response to concerns about safety that followed a passenger reporting she had been raped by a driver.

The San Francisco-based taxi alternative company says it will launch a “panic button” in its ride-hailing app that allows riders to notify the police in case of an emergency, and a “safety net” feature that will allow users to share trip details and their location with as many as five other people.

“Our goal is to make Uber the safest place in the city. To do this, we will continue to leverage our technology and operational scale to deliver rides that bring unprecedented transparency and accountability to your transportation experience,” Uber officials wrote in a blog post explaining the move.

Uber says it is also creating a local team that will respond to reports by riders and will get a notification when the panic button is pressed.

The company says the new features will be available Wednesday. Uber did not say if the new features will be available in other countries.

