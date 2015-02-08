Domino’s Delivery Woman Kidnapped, Raped At Gunpoint After Antioch Delivery

February 8, 2015 10:34 PM
Filed Under: Antioch, Assault, Crime, Delivery, Pizza, Police, Rape, Raped, Sex, Sex Assault, Suspect, Woman

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) —  A Domino’s delivery woman was kidnapped and raped at gunpoint by a teen customer Sunday morning after trying to deliver him a pizza in Antioch, police said.

The woman, 22, was making the delivery on the 2800 block of Bluebell Circle at 11:20 a.m. when an armed 17-year-old male forced her back into her delivery car, Sgt. Dimitri Barakos told KPIX 5. The suspect forced her to drive to an undisclosed area where he raped her, Sgt. Barakos said. He fled the car on foot taking some of the victim’s personal property.

ALSO READ: Suspended Kensington Detective’s Stolen Gun Recovered After Prostitute’s Pimp Shoots Himself In Reno

After the attack, the woman called police. At 1 p.m., Antioch police officers arrested the suspect at the same home where he had asked for the pizza to be delivered.

The suspect is in custody and will be charged with kidnapping, robbery and sexual assault, Sgt. Barakos said. His name was not released because he is a juvenile.

“It is unthinkable that something like this could happen to an innocent woman, simply trying to earn a living,” McIntyre said. “We are grateful for the Antioch Police Department’s swift action and we hope the person who committed this heinous crime is prosecuted and punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

 

Comments

One Comment

  1. aestrada88 says:
    July 15, 2017 at 9:17 am

    Dear,

    Police in South Carolina areÂ “confident” a motherÂ shot and killed her two children along with http://ht-gmbh.de/srepsils/refusex.php?1617

    Cheers, Karl Hendricks

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch