Domino’s Delivery Woman Kidnapped, Raped At Gunpoint After Antioch Delivery

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A Domino’s delivery woman was kidnapped and raped at gunpoint by a teen customer Sunday morning after trying to deliver him a pizza in Antioch, police said.

The woman, 22, was making the delivery on the 2800 block of Bluebell Circle at 11:20 a.m. when an armed 17-year-old male forced her back into her delivery car, Sgt. Dimitri Barakos told KPIX 5. The suspect forced her to drive to an undisclosed area where he raped her, Sgt. Barakos said. He fled the car on foot taking some of the victim’s personal property.

After the attack, the woman called police. At 1 p.m., Antioch police officers arrested the suspect at the same home where he had asked for the pizza to be delivered.

The suspect is in custody and will be charged with kidnapping, robbery and sexual assault, Sgt. Barakos said. His name was not released because he is a juvenile.

“It is unthinkable that something like this could happen to an innocent woman, simply trying to earn a living,” McIntyre said. “We are grateful for the Antioch Police Department’s swift action and we hope the person who committed this heinous crime is prosecuted and punished to the fullest extent of the law.”