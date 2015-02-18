Colin Kaepernick’s War of Words With The Twitter Troll

(KPIX 5) – So Colin Kaepernick tried to put a Twitter troll in the trash can where he belongs. Good for him, except he actually put the guy on the front page of every sports site in America.

Stephen Batten woke up a nobody and by the time he went to bed he was trending. I expect to see him doing Letterman’s Top Ten by Friday night. If he plays this right he might get his own radio show, sitcom, or become the new sportscaster on KPIX 5.

I had to tweet the Giants were trading for Hunter Pence to pick up 1,000 followers. This guy hits the jackpot while sitting on the porcelain convenience, beer in one hand, iPhone in the other, essentially telling Kaepernick he sucks.

Apparently, the big debate is whether or not Kaepernick should be responding this guy at all. Where’s his focus, on completing passes or Twitter trolls? Some say Kaepernick is too sensitive and that he should let the venom just roll right off his shoulder pad.

Instead, Kaepernick becomes front page news, not because of his Arizona workouts with Kurt Warner, but for his tweet beat.

I love it. It’s the fascination of social media. How else does Stephen Batten become Elvis Presley? A social media uprising in Egypt leads to the fall of Hosni Mubarak while Stephen Batten rises to become King Troll.

Kaepernick has since deleted tweets war but thanks to the cloud, here’s the priceless exchange.

@battman_returns are you illiterate or just ignorant? Read the tweet again better yet give me your breakdown of every defensive coverage — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) February 18, 2015

@battman_returns I want every players responsibility on every coverage if you can't do it mind your damn business clown! — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) February 18, 2015

@battman_returns you got 8 followers bruh your own family don't even want to know what you doin! Get better at life! — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) February 18, 2015

One thousand new followers? I’m tweeting @Kaepernick7 right after this blog.