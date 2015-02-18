Colin Kaepernick’s War of Words With The Twitter Troll

By Dennis O'Donnell
Filed Under: Colin Kaepernick, Dennis O'Donnell, Game Day, Gameday, San Francisco 49ers, Troll, Twitter
Colin Kaepernick of the San Francisco 49ers passes the ball against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on December 28, 2014 in Santa Clara, California. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(KPIX 5) – So Colin Kaepernick tried to put a Twitter troll in the trash can where he belongs.  Good for him, except he actually put the guy on the front page of every sports site in America.

Stephen Batten woke up a nobody and by the time he went to bed he was trending.  I expect to see him doing Letterman’s Top Ten by Friday night.  If he plays this right he might get his own radio show, sitcom, or become the new sportscaster on KPIX 5.

I had to tweet the Giants were trading for Hunter Pence to pick up 1,000 followers. This guy hits the jackpot while sitting on the porcelain convenience, beer in one hand, iPhone in the other, essentially telling Kaepernick he sucks.

Apparently, the big debate is whether or not Kaepernick should be responding this guy at all.  Where’s his focus, on completing passes or Twitter trolls?  Some say Kaepernick is too sensitive and that he should let the venom just roll right off his shoulder pad.

Instead, Kaepernick becomes front page news, not because of his Arizona workouts with Kurt Warner, but for his tweet beat.

I love it. It’s the fascination of social media.  How else does Stephen Batten become Elvis Presley?   A social media uprising in Egypt leads to the fall of Hosni Mubarak while Stephen Batten rises to become King Troll.

Kaepernick has since deleted tweets war but thanks to the cloud, here’s the priceless exchange.

(Twitter)

(Twitter)

One thousand new followers? I’m tweeting @Kaepernick7 right after this blog.

More from Dennis O'Donnell
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch