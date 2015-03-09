Stanford Launches iPhone App To Determine Person’s ‘Heart Age,’ Ways To Improve Heart Health

STANFORD (CBS SF) – Researchers at Stanford University have launched a new app that lets iPhone users measure the health of their hearts and could help scientists study ways to prevent and treat heart disease.

The app, called MyHeart Counts, uses Apple’s new ResearchKit framework unveiled Monday that allows Apple Watch and iPhone users to become volunteers for medical studies.

“Users will be able to see their activity and fitness levels, and their ‘heart age.’ We’ll also be able to study what motivates people to improve their heart health,” Stanford cardiologist Dr. Alan Yeung said in a written statement.

People who use MyHeart Counts will also be given some homework. Once every three months, users will be asked to report on one week’s worth of activity and update their risk-factor information.

With the data, Stanford researchers are also hoping to improve preventative medicine, by figuring out which ways to make a person adopt healthier behaviors actually succeed.

“We need to understand how to reach out to modify behavior long before we end up having to see someone for a heart attack or stroke,” Stanford cardiologist Dr. Michael McConnell said.

MyHeart Counts is currently available for iPhone 5s, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. The app will be compatible with the Apple Watch, scheduled for release next month.

Stanford said the app data will not be used in any for-profit venture.