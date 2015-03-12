Once In A Lifetime Math Moment On Saturday’s Pi Day, ‘3/14/15 At 9:26 a.m.’

(CBS SF) — March 14th has been known as Pi Day ever since math promoters realized the fun that could be had with the date, but in 2015, Pi Day really is significant as the mathematical moment of Pi–3.141592653–will only come around once in a lifetime, on March 14th, 2015 at 9:26 a.m. and 53 seconds. It will be a moment captured in mathematical perfection for fans of the mathematical constant representing the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter.

For those like us in the U.S. who use the Western Calendar, we can watch our smartphones and clocks tick over to that time, and have the enjoyment of living during the instant of “Pi” carried out to 10 digits.

A moment like this won’t be back for another hundred years, March 14th, 2115.

You can celebrate by waiting out front of the the Exploratorium in San Francisco (it opens at 10am, just after the perfect Pi moment). It’s FREE on Saturday for Pi Day.

You can enjoy musical inspiration too.

T-shirt sales on CafePress are already brisk (examples here), with plenty of designs to choose from. You’ll have to draw your own at this point though, as shipping probably won’t make it here by Saturday morning.

For that, we at CBSSF want to help you honor Pi Day with first a link to everything Pi (Click here for PiDay.org), and second, Pi written out to a ridiculous number of digits.

3.14159265358979323846264338327950288419716939937510582097494459230781640628620

899862803482534211706798214808651328230664709384460955058223172535940812848111

745028410270193852110555964462294895493038196442881097566593344612847564823378

6783165271201909145648566923460348610454326648213393607260249141273724587006606

3155881748815209209628292540917153643678925903600113305305488204665213841469519

4151160943305727036575959195309218611738193261179310511854807446237996274956735188

57527248912279381830119491298336733624406566430860213949463952247371907021798609

4370277053921717629317675238467481846766940513200056812714526356082778577134275778

960917363717872146844090122495343014654958537105079227968925892354201995611212902

196086403441815981362977477130996051870721134999999837297804995105973173281609631

85950244594553469083026425223082533446850352619311881710100031378387528865875332

083814206171776691473035982534904287554687311595628638823537875937519577818577805

321712268066130019278766111959092164201989380952572010654858632788659361533818279

682303019520353018529689957736225994138912497217752834791315155748572424541506959

50829533116861727855889075098381754637464939319255060400927701671139009848824012858361603

56370766010471018194295559619894676783744944825537977472684710404753464620804668

42590694912933136770289891521047521620569660240580381501935112533824300355876402

474964732639141992726042699227967823547816360093417216412199245863150302861829745

5570674983850549458858692699569092721079750930295532116534498720275596023648066

54991198818347977535663698074265425278625518184175746728909777727938000816470600

16145249192173217214772350141441973568548161361157352552133475741849468438523323907

39414333454776241686251898356948556209921922218427255025425688767179049460165346

For about 995,000 more remaining digits, check out: http://www.piday.org/million/

