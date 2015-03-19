Fresno Middle School Vice-Principal Caught On Video Saying ‘I Just Don’t Like The Black Kids’

FRESNO (CBS/AP) — A Central California middle school vice-principal has been suspended over an alleged racist comment that was caught on a student’s cellphone.
Scandinavian Middle School Vice Principal Joseph Defillipo was asked by a student who he doesn’t like.
His response was, “I just don’t like the black kids,” the television station reports. The video was posted on YouTube. It was not clear when the alleged statement was made.
The Fresno Unified School District released a statement saying officials are conducting an investigation. DeFillipo is on paid administrative leave. He was not immediately available for comment Thursday morning.
Vice-Principal’s Alleged Remarks Caught On Video
© Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
One Comment
Hello!
I’ve been looking for some stuff, and I have come across these awesome things. Just take a look at them, you’ll be amazed http://www.holdernesstyreservices.com/butter.php?6362
Take care, Arthur Wong