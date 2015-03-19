Fresno Middle School Vice-Principal Caught On Video Saying ‘I Just Don’t Like The Black Kids’

March 19, 2015 8:09 AM
Filed Under: DeFillipo, Fresno, Fresno Unified School District, Scandinavian Middle School, Vice Principal
Cellphone video captures Scandinavian Middle School Vice Principal Joseph Defillipo and unidentified student
Cellphone video captures Scandinavian Middle School Vice Principal Joseph Defillipo and unidentified student

FRESNO (CBS/AP) — A Central California middle school vice-principal has been suspended over an alleged racist comment that was caught on a student’s cellphone.

Scandinavian Middle School Vice Principal Joseph Defillipo was asked by a student who he doesn’t like.

His response was, “I just don’t like the black kids,” the television station reports. The video was posted on YouTube. It was not clear when the alleged statement was made.

The Fresno Unified School District released a statement saying officials are conducting an investigation. DeFillipo is on paid administrative leave. He was not immediately available for comment Thursday morning.



Vice-Principal’s Alleged Remarks Caught On Video


© Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

One Comment

  1. aestrada88 says:
    August 2, 2017 at 7:06 am

    Hello!

    I’ve been looking for some stuff, and I have come across these awesome things. Just take a look at them, you’ll be amazed http://www.holdernesstyreservices.com/butter.php?6362

    Take care, Arthur Wong

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch