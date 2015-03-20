5 Reasons To Be Excited For Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s ‘Fraggle Rock’ Film

Dance your cares away, because a new “Fraggle Rock” film is on its way thanks to Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who Variety reports will produce and star in the live-action movie.

A big screen adaptation of the show that follows the musical puppets called Fraggles and their cave-dwelling adventures has been in the works for nearly a decade, but Gordon’s attachment to the franchise brings the dream of a Fraggle movie a little closer to reality.

Gordon-Levitt will produce the film alongside New Regency, The Henson Company and Lisa Henson, so expect to see all your favorite creatures once again.

“The first screen personas I ever loved were Henson creations, first on ‘Sesame Street,’ and then on ‘Fraggle Rock,’” Gordon-Levitt said. “Jim Henson’s characters make you laugh and sing, but they’re also layered, surprising, and wise. From Oscar the Grouch, to Yoda, to the Fraggles. I’ve never stopped loving his work, even as a young frisky man, and on into adulthood. Collaborating with Lisa Henson makes me confident we can do something that Jim would have loved. I’m grateful and excited to be working with New Regency on this project.”

Gordon-Levitt seems excited about the big screen adaptation, and here are five reasons you should too:

1) Nostalgia Always Wins

Gordon-Levitt is playing into the recent renaissance of 80’s and 90’s culture and he isn’t alone in wanting to bring those two decades back. From the upcoming Star Wars sequels to Jem And The Holograms and Power Rangers, it looks like everyone is missing the good ole days. Just look at the props and visual quality of the show and try not chuckle about the nostalgic fuzzy, blurriness of the 80’s.

2) The Music

If the newly announced film does anything right, it has to be the theme song. “Down At Fraggle Rock” may be one of the most recognizable children’s programming theme songs of all time, and that taken with the slew of other original songs the show produced should give Gordon-Levitt plenty to sing about.

3) Jim Henson’s Craftsmanship

Jim Henson was the king of puppetry and his craftsmanship has influenced and inspired a whole new generation of puppeteers and animators. He managed to create intricate yet goofy-looking characters straight from his own imagination, and being able to see his characters come to life once again is worth more than a movie ticket.

4) Your Favorite Characters

Speaking of characters coming to life, “Fraggle Rock” featured some memorable creatures including Gobo Fraggle, Mokey and Uncle “Traveling” Matt. Just check out the video below to remember just how funny some of these characters were. Here’s to seeing Boober again on the silver screen.

5) Future Possiblities

The filming of a “Fraggle Rock” film could offer the potential for spin-offs and sequels, and while the prospect of a franchise completely inundating our senses is usually unwanted, the idea of “Fraggle Rock” growing past its film revival is one that should sit fondly in the hearts of all.

