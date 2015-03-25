GEICO’s 15 Things To Do In The Bay Area

Hi, it’s Jayn with another 15 things you can do in the Bay Area from GEICO.

1 – Visit the Easter Bunny at Fairfield’s Jelly Belly Visitor Center Thursday, April 2nd.

2 – WeWork in Berkeley is hosting an International Marketing Mixer, Thursday, April 2nd.

3 Get to San Francisco’s Union Street Easter Parade & Spring Celebration, Sunday, April 5th.

4 – Free music in Berkeley as the 62nd Annual Noon Concert Series continues at Hertz Concert Hall on Friday, April 3rd.

5 – See comedian Dov Davidoff at the San Jose Improv, Friday, April 3rd.

6 – Dat Phan brings his “Far Easter” show to San Francisco’s Cobb’s Comedy Club, Sunday, April 5th.

7 – Check out Foodie Adventures, walking food tours of San Francisco’s excellent cuisine, Thursday, April 2nd.

8 – Check out flamenco at San Francisco’s Pena Pachamama, Sunday, April 5th.

9 – San Francisco’s Victoria Theatre is doing a “Sing Along Jesus Christ Superstar,” Friday, April 3rd.

10 – The Tubes play The Chapel, San Francisco, Saturday, April 4th.

11 – Join the San Carlos Road Runner Sports Adventure Run, Thursday, April 2nd.

. 12 – Get your first post-Broadway look at Nick & Nora at San Francisco’s Eureka Theatre Saturday Apr 4th.

13 – Your San Jose Sharks take on the Coyotes, Friday, April 3rd.

14 – Berkeley’s David Brower Center is hosting a Conscious Eating Conference on Saturday, April 4th.

15 – High schoolers, wanna learn the basics of wilderness survival, including building a shelter and making a fire? Get to First Thursday at Mill Valley’s Public Library, Thursday, April 2nd.

