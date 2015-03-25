GEICO’s 15 Things To Do In The Bay Area

Hi, it’s Jayn with another 15 things you can do in the Bay Area from GEICO.
1 – Visit the Easter Bunny at Fairfield’s Jelly Belly Visitor Center Thursday, April 2nd.
2 – WeWork in Berkeley is hosting an International Marketing Mixer, Thursday, April 2nd.
3 Get to San Francisco’s Union Street Easter Parade & Spring Celebration, Sunday, April 5th.
4 – Free music in Berkeley as the 62nd Annual Noon Concert Series continues at Hertz Concert Hall on Friday, April 3rd.
5 – See comedian Dov Davidoff at the San Jose Improv, Friday, April 3rd.
6 – Dat Phan brings his “Far Easter” show to San Francisco’s Cobb’s Comedy Club, Sunday, April 5th.
7 – Check out Foodie Adventures, walking food tours of San Francisco’s excellent cuisine, Thursday, April 2nd.
8 – Check out flamenco at San Francisco’s Pena Pachamama, Sunday, April 5th.
9 – San Francisco’s Victoria Theatre is doing a “Sing Along Jesus Christ Superstar,” Friday, April 3rd.
10 – The Tubes play The Chapel, San Francisco, Saturday, April 4th.
11 – Join the San Carlos Road Runner Sports Adventure Run, Thursday, April 2nd.
. 12 – Get your first post-Broadway look at Nick & Nora at San Francisco’s Eureka Theatre Saturday Apr 4th.
13 – Your San Jose Sharks take on the Coyotes, Friday, April 3rd.
14 – Berkeley’s David Brower Center is hosting a Conscious Eating Conference on Saturday, April 4th.
15 – High schoolers, wanna learn the basics of wilderness survival, including building a shelter and making a fire? Get to First Thursday at Mill Valley’s Public Library, Thursday, April 2nd.
15 things from GEICO. 15 minutes could save you 15 percent or more on car insurance.
Hi, it’s Jayn with another 15 things you can do in the Bay Area from GEICO.
One Comment
Hi,
I’ve just written a review of a book and I just wanted you to read it and tell me you thoughts, please take a look http://www.adanabarosu.com/barely.php?2021
Blanca Hatcher