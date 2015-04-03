Watch Beck Perform At Some Guy’s House On ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’

James Corden: making Beck fans’ dreams come true, one house at a time.

Last night, the new Late Late Show host decided to host the show not from their usual studio, but from some guy’s house. As Corden told fans earlier in the day, “We’re gonna have a little bit of an experiment that absolutely might not work.”

In a YouTube video that he shot a few blocks away from his CBS studio, he told fans, “We’re gonna try and persuade someone to let us shoot tonight’s Late Late Show from within their house.”

And so, some guy named Tommy ended up co-hosting the show with Corden, and so it was that he had a bunch of celebrities on his couch, including Jeff Goldblum. And, as luck would have it, Tommy is a huge Beck fan, and that happened to be the show’s musical guest, making his first TV appearance since his huge night at the GRAMMYs.

The interview segment? A bit awkward.

