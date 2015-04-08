Larkspur Teardown Known As ‘The Honeymoon Cottage’ Sells For Almost $500K

When the old, dilapidated house known as “The Honeymoon Cottage” hit the market in Larkspur last year, everyone was certain it would be a total teardown.

Its asking price was $425,000, as is — a steal by Larkspur standards.

Now, not only has it sold, it’s going to remain standing.

“I looked at it for at least a year,” said the homes proud, new owner Keith Fontana. “Driving by, thinking ‘man that would be a great project.'”

The leaning porch, crumbling stairs and decorative caution tape here and there didn’t deter Fontana. Like he said, it would be a “project.”

“I’ve been doing this for 20 years.”

Fontana is a contractor, and as it turns out, the city isn’t going to let anyone tear down the historic 1905 house.

Two other people also made offers on the place, so to get it, Fontana had to outbid them. He ended up paying $70,000 over asking price.

Still, $495K in a town where the average house price is $1.5 million is a bargain.

“Everything under that brown roof is actually in fairly good shape,” said Fontana. “If you look at, it’s the porches and everything that’s been added on over the years that’s falling off.”

First on the agenda, a demolition permit to tear down what’s on the outside of the house. Then, the house needs to be picked up and moved over.

In the best case scenario, Fontanta might be able to move in by the end of the year.

Surprisingly, he has no intention of flipping his Honeymoon Cottage to make a big profit. He’s going to love it, and live in it with his girlfriend and two kids.

But that can’t happen before it’s moved onto a foundation, which along with a master bedroom and bath, is non-existant.

“Even in the state it’s in it feels homey, it feels warm, it’s inviting,” said Fontana.

It’s going to take a lot of time and patience. The sale in June, and he’s just getting through all the red tape to get started. Fontana said the city and neighbors have been cooperative.

“I have never been in a neighborhood where I can honestly say all the neighbors, are very cool.”

Considering the life and family he’s bringing back to The Honeymoon Cottage, they should be.