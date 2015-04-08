Two Democrats Blame Rep. Pelosi For Past Electoral Losses; Want Her Out Of Party’s Leadership

April 8, 2015 3:30 PM
U.S. House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to members of the media outside the West Wing of the White House after a meeting with President Barack Obama September 3, 2013 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS SF)– Two Democratic stalwarts from Massachusetts are suggesting that Rep. Nancy Pelosi should leave the party’s leadership team in Congress after big electoral loses last year and in 2010.

Reps. Michael Capuano and Stephen Lynch made the statements on WGBH’s “Greater Boston,” with Lynch predicting outright that “Nancy Pelosi will not lead us back into the majority.” Asked by host Jim Braude if the answer to the question whether Pelosi “should go?” is “yes,” Lynch said, “Right.”

Capuano was also asked if the 75-year-old Pelosi should quit leadership ranks. He said: “That, or she should change, one way or the other.”

Pelosi responded to those comments on Wednesday touching on her ties to the White House.

“One of the concerns that some of those people have is that they think I’m working too closely with President Obama and that’s what they’re about,” she said.

Pelosi’s Senate Democratic counterpart Harry Reid, who is 75, recently announced that he’s not seeking re-election.

Each of the top three House Democratic leaders is in his or her 70s.

