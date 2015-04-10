It’s On: Grateful Dead Playing Farewell Shows At Levi’s Stadium In June

April 10, 2015 5:05 PM
SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) – After weeks of rumors, surviving members of the Grateful Dead will perform farewell shows at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara this summer, the band and stadium officials confirmed Friday.

Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, Phil Lesh and Bob Weir announced the two shows will take place at the home of the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, June 27th and Sunday, June 28th.

The Bay Area shows will take place one week before three farewell concerts at Soldier Field in Chicago, as part of the “Fare Thee Well” tour.

Response for the concerts in Chicago have been overwhelming, with tickets for the shows being snapped up in minutes. Sixty thousand fans requested tickets for the shows by mail, far more than the 5,000 to 10,000 the band expected.

Tickets are on sale through a request system on the band’s website. Stadium seat license holders will be able to buy a limited about of tickets through an exclusive presale.

Comments

One Comment

  1. indewetrust says:
    April 10, 2015 at 6:47 pm

    Reblogged this on Indebwetrust and commented:
    Farewell?! You think some things will never end. But alas all good things must come to an end. Would love to be at that concert.

    Reply | Report comment |
