Army Veteran Suffering PTSD Shot, Killed By Sunnyvale Police Following Armed Robbery

April 14, 2015 2:21 PM
SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — An armed liquor store robbery suspect killed by police officers in Sunnyvale Wednesday morning was identified as an army veteran.

Joseph Jeremy Weber was reportedly dealing with traumatic stress disorder recently.

Police confronted Weber in an alley off Tasman Drive in Sunnyvale following a liquor store robbery.  Weber moved toward Officer Benjamin Kroutil while holding a knife, according to police.

Evidence markers at the scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting near Tasman Drive and Lawrence Expressway in Sunnyvale on April 8, 2015. (CBS)

Kroutil, a 13-year veteran of the force then opened fire on Weber, who died later at a hospital.

 

