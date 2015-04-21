420 Partiers Leave Behind Mess At Golden Gate Park

April 21, 2015 12:09 AM By Andria Borba
Filed Under: 420, Golden Gate Park, Hippie Hill, Marijuana, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — After the haze cleared from Hippie Hill in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, the buzz of 10,000 marijuana revelers trying to recreate the Summer of Love wore off, the aftermath came into focus.

Mountains of munchie wrappers and assorted paraphernalia turned this stretch of the park into a dump.

“There’s trash bins everywhere, but for some reason it doesn’t always make it into the trash bins,” said partier Brittany Fernandez, who packed her trash out.

As the partiers left, Hippie Hill gained new residents on 4/20. Clad in orange, armed with trash pickers, public works employees moved in to clear the mess left behind.

At least one person was detained by San Francisco Police.

The cleanup costs for this year’s celebration aren’t in yet. Last year, the 420 celebration cost the city more than $100,000 between cleanup and extra police.

Comments

One Comment

  1. David Anderson says:
    April 21, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    Say it it so!

    Reply | Report comment |

