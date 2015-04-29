Man Behind ‘6 Californias’ Push Offers To Put Your Idea On The Ballot With His Money

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The man who wanted Californians to vote on splitting off into six smaller states has moved on, and now he wants to see your idea on the ballot.

Tim Draper, a Menlo Park venture capitalist, says he’s on the hunt for ideas that will “Fix California.” Draper says the program is the first example of “venture governance,” where he will provide the financial backing for an idea that fixes what’s wrong with the state, though Draper stops short of identifying specific problems he wants addressed. Instead he talks generally about improving education, representation and accountability while providing a “renewal” for the golden state.

“If you have an idea that will do all of these great things, I will put it on the ballot,” Draper says in the video posted Tuesday. Here’s his full elevator pitch:

According to the contest rules, only registered Californians can submit a proposal. Entries must be in by the end of June. But the winner won’t actually control the campaign for their idea.

“Qualification of a state ballot measure costs in excess of $1,000,000. The individual submitting the winning proposal/idea will receive no money for his or her personal use and will not control the expenditure or use of funds provided by the investors for this effort,” reads the fine print.

If that sounds agreeable to you, submit your proposal here.

Draper’s own idea for fixing the government – which was to add borders segmenting the most populous state into six smaller ones – failed to get enough signatures to qualify for the ballot. Even if the 6 States Initiative had been approved by voters, legal experts say it faced serious challenges on the federal approval level.

Draper was considered instrumental in the launch of such cutting edge tech companies as Skype and Baidu. He’s continued trying to find and fund new inventions, even launching a entrepreneurship academy in San Mateo known at the Draper University of Heroes.