Vicious Machete Attack On Dog Sparks Animal Abuse Rally In Merced

MERCED (CBS/AP) — Dozens of people gathered in Merced to protest animal abuse after a 1-year-old Siberian Husky was tied to a fire hydrant and slashed by two men with machetes.

Ralph Guerrero attended the Saturday rally after his Husky, Lucious, was viciously attacked on Friday.

Police say authorities euthanized the badly injured dog.

Brian Taylor brought his 3-year-old boxer, Jack, to the protest. He says he adopted Jack after he was abused and dumped in an orchard.

Taylor’s sign reminded drivers that of another Merced attack earlier this year. In that incident, a German shepherd was left dead after being beaten with a baseball bat.

Animal cruelty protest held in Merced following Husky murder. http://t.co/Sb2ywrrsIC pic.twitter.com/i6kpZEQXV8 — KSEE24 News (@KSEE24) May 3, 2015

They arrested 45-year-old Myron Patillo and 29-year-old Aaron Carney on suspicion of animal cruelty and robbery in connection with the dog’s attack.

#NOW 2nd suspect in brutal beating of a husky in Merced arrested overnight pic.twitter.com/fbg2AR2hOJ — Stephanie Stone (@SStoneABC30) May 2, 2015

Owner Guerrero told YourCentralValley.com the men killed Lucious in an act of retaliation. He said a friend was walking the Husky when it got into a fight with the suspects’ dog. Patillo and Carney returned with machetes, took the dog by force, tied it to a fire hydrant and beat it with the machete. Lucious was left for dead.

Since the killing, a memorial has been growing around the fire hydrant where Lucious was bound, with flowers, signs and dog treats.

