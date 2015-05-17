$10K Reward Offered After Homeless Man’s Puppy Stolen, Brutally Tortured In San Francisco

May 17, 2015 7:24 PM
Filed Under: Animal, Animal control, Animal Control Care, Animal cruelty, Beating, Cruelty, Dog, Homeless, Homeless Man, Maximillian, Pit bull, Puppy, San Francisco, Stolen, Thief

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A $10,000 reward has been offered to help find a thief who stole and beat a homeless man’s pit bull puppy so badly that veterinarians had to put it down.

“I can’t imagine who would do this.  I mean, you have to be totally without feeling,” Virginia Donahue, Executive Director of San Francisco Animal Care and Control said.

Veterinarians tried in vain to save Maximillian the puppy, but were forced to put him down.

READ MORE: Animals Section

Maximillian was found abandoned under a freeway near Division Street and South Van Ness Avenue Thursday.

Maximillian the pit bull puppy had to be put down after someone tortured him. (Courtesy: San Francisco Animal Care and Control)

Maximillian the pit bull puppy had to be put down after someone tortured him. (Courtesy: San Francisco Animal Care and Control)

Whoever stole the puppy beat him, burned him with cigarettes, and then chained him to a fence.  Some of his nails, teeth, and paw pads were missing when he was found.

“His kidneys just never recovered from the beating,” Donahue said.

Maximillian’s owner, was able to be by his dog’s side as he took his last breath, but was devastated by the loss.

“Clearly he loved this dog.  He clearly loved the dog.  It’s just really, it’s heartbreaking.  It’s just heartbreaking,” Donahue said.

max $10K Reward Offered After Homeless Mans Puppy Stolen, Brutally Tortured In San Francisco

Comments

One Comment

  1. aestrada88 says:
    May 9, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    Greetings,

    I just wanted to tell you about a beautiful place I’ve visited recently, I met a lot of amazing people there. please read more about it here http://deems.minaz.ca

    Typos courtesy of my iPhone, addydoesit

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch