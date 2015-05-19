Woman Dubbed ‘Call Girl Killer’ Gets 6 Years In Jail For Google Exec’s Death

May 19, 2015 10:43 AM
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The woman accused of injecting Google executive Forrest Timothy Hayes with a fatal dose of heroin and leaving him to die, was sentenced to 6 years in county jail Tuesday.

Alix Catherine Tichelman of Folsom plead guilty to two felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and administering drugs in Santa Cruz County Superior Court. She will get credit for a year already spent behind bars, and is expected to serve only three years.

Tichelman, a high-priced prostitute, has been dubbed the ‘call-girl killer,’ and the ‘harbor hooker.’ Hayes hired her several times. The night he died, the pair engaged in consensual sex on his yacht just before she injected him with the lethal dose, according to court documents.

Surveillance footage from Hayes’ yacht showed Hayes losing consciousness right after the injection and Tichelman gathering her things and leaving the boat. At no point did she call for medical help.

Tichelman was arrested in July. Ever since, the case has gained national attention. CBS’ “48 Hours” covered the story in January.

After the sentencing, Tichelman’s attorney said she is relieved the trial is over.

  1. Eileen Beyer says:
    August 25, 2016 at 4:19 pm

    She should be serving a life sentence. She gave him a fatal dose.

