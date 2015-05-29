Is There A Good Way To Get To Bottle Rock?

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Looking for the secret, traffic-free way to get to BottleRock music festival in Napa this weekend? Good luck with that.

There is no easy way to get to the Napa Valley Exposition grounds. The area just isn’t set up to handle 40,000 people coming to town all at once.

So we asked KCBS Traffic Reporter Mike Torrisi how he’d get there:

“All I can say is what I would do. I live in San Francisco and I still would access Napa from the East side. From I-80,” said KCBS Traffic’s Mike Torrisi.

“I’d take Highway 37 to northbound 29 or Highway 12 / Jamison Canyon from 80. They will both be a mess, however, but better than the alternatives. The 116 and 121 access from Sonoma County gets paralyzed with traffic anytime there is an event at the raceway or in Napa. The directions on those freeway are confusing as well,” he said.

BottleRock does offer shuttles buses from Fairfield, Mill Valley, Oakland, Palo Alto, Sacramento, San Francisco, San Jose, Santa Rosa and Sonoma, but, “I hear they’re already sold out for the most part,” said Torrisi.

“The main difference this year is they do have 5,000 extra parking spaces at Soscal Ave. and Silverado Trail at the Gasser Building,” said Torrisi. That is walking distance.

Find partners to carpool with through Tripda, and receive a $10 Amazon Gift Card for every person in the car.

Uber Flat Rates From San Francisco to BottleRock: Uber is offering flat rates from San Francisco to BottleRock, Thursday – Saturday of the festival weekend. UberX – $90, Uber XL – $140, Uber Black – $240, UberSUV – $260.

Show your BottleRock ticket to ride any VINE route for free. Click here for Route Information.

Cabs/Taxis:

Yellow Cab www.yellowcabnapa.com (707) 226-3731

Veolia Transportation www.transdevna.com (707) 253-6086

Black Tie Taxi blacktietaxi.com (707) 259-1000

Organizers are also offering free valet for those who ride a bike.