Selfie With Parents’ Sex Toys? Alameda Teacher Accused Of Assigning Bizarre Extra Credit For Sophomores

ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — Parents of students at Encinal High School in Alameda want a teacher fired after they say he sent them home with an extra credit assignment of finding sex toys and condoms in their parents’ private drawers, and taking a selfie with what they find.

Mothers Kimberly Cobene and Evangeline Garcia heard about the sex toy selfie last month from a counselor at an afterschool program their sophomore daughters attend.

“It was to go into your parents’ private drawers or whatever to seek out sexual toys or condoms, or anything of that nature and to take a selfie with it,” Cobene said.

Encinal High administrators implied to the moms that the assignment may have been a joke, but not every student saw it that way.

“From what I understand, a student actually did it and he used that as an example of what it should look like for the other students,” Cobene said.

The parents were skeptical that the assignment was a joke.

“If the kids took it as a joke, then why did one kid take it serious and actually did the extra credit work, and was shown as an example in class?” Garcia said.

They say the accused teacher is still teaching, and they aren’t getting answers from the district.

“We don’t feel comfortable with our children in his presence. All they could tell us is that, ‘Oh, this is an HR issue. It’s being investigated.’ They are not at liberty to tell me anything other than that. It’s kinda been the runaround,” Garcia said.

Representatives from the district are being tight-lipped about the investigation.

When asked why the teacher was still teaching, or even on campus, Susan Davis of the Alameda Unified School District said, “I can’t give you details about that because it’s an ongoing investigation.”

The moms want the district to fire the teacher.

“If the school and the district doesn’t protect them, I will. I will,” Cobene said.