Alameda Teacher Suspended After Alleged ‘Sex Toy Selfie’ Assignment

ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — An Alameda teacher who reportedly gave high school sophomores an assignment of finding their parents’ sex toys and taking a selfie with them has been suspended.

Encinal High School math teacher Wing-Wah Leung allegedly issued the assignment as extra credit. “It was to go into your parents’ private drawers or whatever to seek out sexual toys or condoms, or anything of that nature and to take a selfie with it,” parent Kimberly Cobene said.

Parents said school administrators implied the assignment was meant as a joke, but that at least one student took it seriously and showed off the work in class.

An Alameda Unified School District spokeswoman confirmed Leung’s suspension to KPIX 5, but would not offer details of the case, citing the on-going investigation.

“Student safety is of utmost priority to us, but under state law and board policy we cannot reveal details into an investigation of an employee,” said spokeswoman Susan Davis.

The district has also been tight-lipped with parents who had demanded to know why Leung was still on campus. Parents said they were simply told it was and HR issue and was being investigated.