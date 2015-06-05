TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING: Police: Texas Church Attack Stemmed From Domestic Situation Texas Shooting Pastor: "I Don't Understand, But I Know My God Does"2 Men Recall Chasing Down Texas Church ShooterTexas Church Gunman Sent Hostile Text Messages Before AttackWatch CBS Live Coverage

Kleiner Perkins Says Ellen Pao Wants $2.7M To Drop Appeal In Gender Bias Case

Filed Under: Discrimination, Ellen Pao, Gender, Kleiner Perkins, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Lawsuit
Ellen Pao
Ellen Pao spoke to reporters after a jury found for Kleiner-Perkins on Friday afternoon. (CBS)
Ellen Pao speaks to reporters after losing her gender bias lawsuit in March, 2015. (CBS)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS / AP) — The woman behind a high-profile gender discrimination lawsuit against a Silicon Valley venture capital firm demanded $2.7 million not to appeal the jury verdict against her, the firm said Friday.

Attorneys for Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers included the figure in court documents filed in San Francisco Superior Court against Ellen Pao, and a spokeswoman for the company said Pao sought the money in exchange for not appealing.

“We have no intention of accepting this unreasonable demand,” the spokeswoman, Christina Lee, said.

Heather Wilson, a spokeswoman for Pao, declined comment on Friday’s court filing or statement by Kleiner Perkins.

Pao filed a notice this week that she was appealing the March verdict, in which a jury found Kleiner Perkins did not discriminate or retaliate against Pao.

The case became a flashpoint in an ongoing discussion about gender inequity at elite technology and venture capital firms, where women are grossly underrepresented.

During the trial, Kleiner Perkins attorney Lynne Hermle tried to portray Pao as someone just interested in money. She said Pao failed as an investor at the company and sued to get a big payout as she was being shown the door. Pao is now interim CEO of the Internet discussion forum Reddit.

Pao’s attorneys said she was an accomplished junior partner who was passed over for a promotion because the firm used different standards to judge men and women, and that she was fired when she complained about discrimination.

Pao told jurors that her lawsuit was intended in part to create equal opportunities for women in the venture capital sector.

Kleiner Perkins is seeking more than $970,000 in legal costs from Pao. It had said it would waive all costs if Pao did not pursue an appeal.

Kleiner Perkins defended the costs in Friday’s filing against Pao’s claims that they were improper and excessive.

© Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch