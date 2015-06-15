Trick Shot Breaks Basketball Record 415 Feet Above Tasmania’s Gordon Dam (VIDEO)

Steph Curry has the BEST jump shot on the planet. He can score from anywhere on the court even with five Cavaliers draped in his face…..BUT here’s one shot even The MVP would be envious of.

No jumper….this is a “drop” shot from 415 feet!! It is the world longest basketball shot, and it happened over the weekend in Tasmania. No hardwood here, but would you believe the Gordon Dam?!

West Australian trick-shot team “How Ridiculous” perched on top of dam and at the mercy of the wind let it fly — and it found the net! No word on how many takes it took to swish through the mess 400 plus feet away….but does it really matter?! No way……this is one AWESOME shot. Take a peek at perfection from way too far away.

COMPLETE WARRIORS COVERAGE

Stephen Curry scored 37 points and the Golden State Warriors took a 3-2 lead in the NBA Finals with a 104-91 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night.

The Warriors can win their first championship since 1975 with a victory Tuesday in Cleveland. Game 7, if necessary, would be back in Oakland on Friday.