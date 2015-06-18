Preview of Robin Williams’ Final Dramatic Cinematic Performance Released

(CBS SF) – The trailer for Boulevard the last dramatic appearance from the late Robin Williams has released by Starz Digital. The film made its debut at the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival. (Watch video above)

The film also stars Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Kathy Baker (Boston Public) and Roberto Aguire (NCIS: New Orleans). Best known as a Sundance Best Director award-winner in 2006 for his directorial debut film “A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints,” Dito Montiel takes the wheel in Boulevard.

Written by Douglas Soesbe, Boulevard is about closeted bank manager and devoted husband, Nolan Mack (Williams) who at the age of 60, befriends young Leo who he met while on an aimless drive around the city. As Nolan gets to know Leo, he finds that there is more to his mundane life and a life-long secret comes to the surface.

Boulevard is set to a limited release in theaters on July 10, 2015 through Starz Digital.