Only In Oakland: Mayor, MC Hammer Parade Atop Fire-Breathing Snail Car

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – It’s not an official Oakland Parade unless Mayor Libby Schaaf’s fire-breathing snail car makes an appearance. The Warriors NBA Championship Victory Parade is a full blown party.
The Burning Man-esque ride became famous during Schaaf’s campaign for Mayor, and has since become part of Oakland’s identity. On Friday, during the Warriors Victory parade, it served as the platform for the mayor and rap icon MC Hammer, a live-long Warriors fan.
You can watch all of the live action from the parade on cbsSF.com/live.
