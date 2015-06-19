Only In Oakland: Mayor, MC Hammer Parade Atop Fire-Breathing Snail Car

June 19, 2015 10:26 AM
Filed Under: Golden State Warriors, NBA, Snail Car, Warriors

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – It’s not an official Oakland Parade unless Mayor Libby Schaaf’s fire-breathing snail car makes an appearance. The Warriors NBA Championship Victory Parade is a full blown party.

The Burning Man-esque ride became famous during Schaaf’s campaign for Mayor, and has since become part of Oakland’s identity. On Friday, during the Warriors Victory parade, it served as the platform for the mayor and rap icon MC Hammer, a live-long Warriors fan.

You can watch all of the live action from the parade on cbsSF.com/live.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch